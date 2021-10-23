Grapevines: Napa Valley native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

A Napa Valley native is serving aboard USS Nevada, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Paoli serves as an information technology specialist and joined the Navy to serve aboard submarines.

"I was about 12 at the time of 9/11, and it was a wake-up call to me," said Paoli. “The stuff we saw in movies could be real. As a kid, I didn't know much about the political part, but I knew from that point on that I wanted to serve.”

Paoli attended Napa High School and graduated in 2007. Today, Paoli uses skills and values similar to those found in Napa Valley.

“I wanted a job that had meaning,” said Paoli. "I was looking for purpose in my life."

These lessons have helped Paoli while serving aboard USS Nevada.

Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.