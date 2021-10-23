Grapevines: Napa Valley native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

A Napa Valley native is serving aboard USS Nevada, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Paoli serves as an information technology specialist and joined the Navy to serve aboard submarines.
"I was about 12 at the time of 9/11, and it was a wake-up call to me," said Paoli. “The stuff we saw in movies could be real. As a kid, I didn't know much about the political part, but I knew from that point on that I wanted to serve.”
Paoli attended Napa High School and graduated in 2007. Today, Paoli uses skills and values similar to those found in Napa Valley.
“I wanted a job that had meaning,” said Paoli. "I was looking for purpose in my life."
These lessons have helped Paoli while serving aboard USS Nevada.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
Paoli and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. Paoli has earned five Navy Achievement Medals during his career.
"I earned my first NAM in 2013 while serving aboard USS Louisiana,” said Paoli. “I helped repair the electronic surveillance measure which is critical for our submarine's mission."
As Paoli and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“We miss out on many things, but it's worth it because our families are taken care of,” added Paoli. "We also help prevent a future terrorist attack like 9/11 and other threats as well."