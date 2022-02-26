Grapevines: Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists welcome new minister, return to in-person worship

Pastor Susan Panttaja, M.Div., will serve the Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists for the next six months.

Panttaja, who lives in Petaluma, will lead worship services twice a month, offer pastoral care, supervise staff, and participate in the governance of this active congregation.

“We’re thrilled to have Pastor Susan joining us,” said board of trustees president Linda Dietiker-Yolo.

“As we navigate the transition back to being together in-person and growing our community, we feel like her leadership is the perfect fit for NVUU.”

“This is a rich time for new ministry at NVUU,” Panttaja said.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on religious institutions everywhere, as churches limited worship and other services for safety reasons, and members cared for one another through isolation and illness. The NVUU community has done a wonderful job managing without a minister for the past seven months. My job will be to provide spiritual and organizational support, as the community continues its good work.”

Panttaja is a longtime Unitarian Universalist and a 2021 graduate of Starr King School for the Ministry in Oakland. She is in the process of completing the requirements for ordination. She comes to ministry following a decades-long career as an environmental geologist.

NVUU is an affirming and inclusive faith community where all persons are welcome, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, or religious beliefs.

The congregation meets Sunday mornings for adult religious education at 9:30 and worship service at 11 a.m. These and other events are “hybrid,” with both an in-person and online option.

NVUU is located at 1625 Salvador Ave.