Grapevines: Napa Valley Yacht Club supports Hero Foundation

Michael Rupprecht, Founder and President and Raphael Genty, Co-Founder and Marketing Director received the donation from Napa Valley Yacht Club Commodore Stan Blough and Captain of the Galley, Ned Trippe.

The Hero Foundation is a non-profit organization that was started in 2017 by students at the New Tech High School. The Hero Foundation has helped various community groups with Blood Drives, Food and Clothing Drives, River Clean Up Projects. Info: theherofoundationus.org