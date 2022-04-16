 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Napa Valley Yacht Club supports Hero Foundation

Ned Trippe, Rupprecht, Raphael Genty, Stan Blough

On April 8 the Napa Valley Yacht Club presented a $500 check to Napa non-profit The Hero Foundation.

Michael Rupprecht, Founder and President and Raphael Genty, Co-Founder and Marketing Director received the donation from Napa Valley Yacht Club Commodore Stan Blough and Captain of the Galley, Ned Trippe.

The Hero Foundation is a non-profit organization that was started in 2017 by students at the New Tech High School. The Hero Foundation has helped various community groups with Blood Drives, Food and Clothing Drives, River Clean Up Projects. Info: theherofoundationus.org

