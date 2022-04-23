 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grapevines: Napan sets new Guinness World Record for Tai Chi

Tim Gaskell

Guinness World Record Officials recently confirmed that Tai Chi and MMA instructor, Professor Tim Gaskell (of Napa) set a new world record for the “Longest Tai Chi Marathon."

Guinness World Record Officials recently confirmed that Tai Chi and MMA instructor, Professor Tim Gaskell set a new world record for the “Longest Tai Chi Marathon."

This Napan broke the previous world record by 2 hours and 33 minutes while continuously performing the techniques of this art for a total time of 31 hours and 32 minutes, said a news release. 

The event was broadcast live online bringing awareness and support to non-profit organizations for stroke recovery, diabetes, Parkinson's, arthritis, and cancer research.

A martial artist of more than 35 years, the Guinness World Record holder said, “Focus, determination, years of training and community support were key to achieving the record breaking goal." 

Gaskell expressed "an over abundance of love and gratitude for all of the support from his wife, family, friends and students along the journey."

For more information about Tai Chi, Martial Arts or his journey to set the new world record contact Gaskell at mytaichicourse.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News