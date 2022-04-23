Grapevines: Napan sets new Guinness World Record for Tai Chi

Guinness World Record Officials recently confirmed that Tai Chi and MMA instructor, Professor Tim Gaskell set a new world record for the “Longest Tai Chi Marathon."

This Napan broke the previous world record by 2 hours and 33 minutes while continuously performing the techniques of this art for a total time of 31 hours and 32 minutes, said a news release.

The event was broadcast live online bringing awareness and support to non-profit organizations for stroke recovery, diabetes, Parkinson's, arthritis, and cancer research.

A martial artist of more than 35 years, the Guinness World Record holder said, “Focus, determination, years of training and community support were key to achieving the record breaking goal."

Gaskell expressed "an over abundance of love and gratitude for all of the support from his wife, family, friends and students along the journey."

For more information about Tai Chi, Martial Arts or his journey to set the new world record contact Gaskell at mytaichicourse.com.