Grapevines: Napa's Blue Oak breaks ground on new middle school campus

Blue Oak School breaks ground at new middle school

Pictured here: Head of School, Jon Fulk, Dan Karlstad and Mark Yoder, Davis Reed Construction, Dan Wetherell, Ratcliff Architect, Chris Wendel, BOS Former Chair Board of Trustees, Dan Schwartz, retired Head of School, Lisa Cort, Founder, David Goldman, Founder, Mark Strode, Chair of BOS Board of Trustees.

Blue Oak School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new middle school on Polk Street. “Getting to this point was very much a labor of love and commitment to something the founders believed in from the start of the school 20 years ago,” said a news release. 

