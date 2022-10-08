Blue Oak School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new middle school on Polk Street. “Getting to this point was very much a labor of love and commitment to something the founders believed in from the start of the school 20 years ago,” said a news release.
Grapevines: Napa's Blue Oak breaks ground on new middle school campus
