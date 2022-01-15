Grapevines: Napa's If Given A Chance nominations due Feb. 15

Counselors, teachers, administrators, adult friends, and parents are encouraged to start the new year by nominating a Napa County High School junior for an award from If Given A Chance (IGAC).

For the past 25 years, this Napa-based non-profit organization has provided mentoring and financial aid to help hundreds of students through college or vocational school.

Nominations, and the accompanying student applications, are available at ifgivenachance.org/applications and are due by 5 p.m. on Feb 15. Students can self-nominate as well.