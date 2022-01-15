 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grapevines: Napa's If Given A Chance nominations due Feb. 15

nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

Counselors, teachers, administrators, adult friends, and parents are encouraged to start the new year by nominating a Napa County High School junior for an award from If Given A Chance (IGAC).

For the past 25 years, this Napa-based non-profit organization has provided mentoring and financial aid to help hundreds of students through college or vocational school.

Nominations, and the accompanying student applications, are available at ifgivenachance.org/applications and are due by 5 p.m. on Feb 15. Students can self-nominate as well. 

Sinai Health System senior clinician scientist Dr. Allison McGeer joins Power & Politics to discuss the use of rapid tests. The federal government has announced it is purchasing 140 million rapid tests to deliver to the provinces and territories this month.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News