Grapevines: Napa's St. John’s Lutheran School recognizes graduates

A St. John's tradition

Keeping with annual tradition, St. John’s Lutheran School recently presented its class of 2021 with sweatshirts representing the high schools they will be attending next fall. The eighth-grade class graduated on June 9.

