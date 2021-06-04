Grapevines: NCOE offers summer middle-school programs

Registration is now open for the free After Class Enrichment (ACE) middle school in-person summer program.

"ACE in COLOR" is a program of the Napa County Office of Education and is available to students in grades 3-8 who attend the Napa Valley Unified School District. Breakfast and lunch are provided for the students.

The program will include activities such as athletics, coding, STEM projects, crafts and gardening. The full-day camp will be located at Harvest Middle School. There is also a half-day program taking place at Silverado Middle School, as well as virtual options.

To register and for more information visit napacoe.org/ace-napa-valley or call 707-492-9020.