Nemko named Platinum Disk Winner at conference
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, was recently honored by CUE, Inc. (Computer Using Educators) a national organization whose goal is to inspire innovative teachers in all disciplines from preschool through college.
Nemko was named the 2019 Platinum Disk Winner at the Spring 2019 CUE Conference in Palm Springs in March. The Platinum Disk is presented to CUE members in recognition of significant ongoing contributions to the advancement of technology in education and an outstanding career-long commitment to CUE, its affiliates, and its mission.