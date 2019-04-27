The board of directors of the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay announced the formation of an advisory board with Barbara Nemko’s acceptance as its inaugural member.
Dr. Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, has been a supporter of the center since its inception 10 years ago.
“Barbara has been very supportive," said Executive Director Kathleen Montgomery. "The board wishes to recognize her commitment to us, and primarily to the teachers and children of our community, by naming her as the first advisory member.”
The TRCNB was founded in 2010. Napa County teachers are invited to shop at its free store once each semester for needed supplies.