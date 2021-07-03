Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Earning a 4.0 GPA, Spencer Chaudhary-Key has been designated a Presidential Scholar at Humboldt State University for both Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. Chaudhary-Key is majoring in Economics.
Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies in May. They included Nabor Camarena, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, and Thomas J. Greene, Bachelor of Science, Applied Mathematics, , College of Arts & Sciences.
These Napa County students made the scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2021 at Oregon State University:
Amelia R. Heitz, Sophomore, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Alonzo M. Navarro, Junior, Agricultural Business Management.
Tobias E. Bird, Senior, Computer Science; Isabela J. Gomez, Junior, Marketing; Riess M. Gorin, Freshman, Pre-Forestry; Alexander D. Hart, Junior, Management; Lane W. Hartless, Sophomore, General Engineering.
Sarena E. Hiddleson, Sophomore, Psychology; Gianna M. Megna, Junior, Psychology; Jadyn R. Pando, Junior, Sociology; Anna R. Philips, Senior, Human Devel, and Family Science; Zoe Reynolds, Sophomore, Biology.
Remy Troussieux, Senior, Food Science, and Technology; Makenna E. Walls, Sophomore, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt.
This past spring, Jesus Prado of Napa graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Prado earned a Doctoral - Professional degree in Physical Therapy.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
American Canyon wants a West Side Connector that is for local traffic, not Highway 29 traffic.
The city and a would-be dispensary creator clash over measuring a 600-foot buffer from New Technology High by walking distance, or in a straig…
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
Construction of the Monarch Landing apartment complex at 1000 Shetler Ave. in Napa is expected to last 18 months.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
Attorneys defending Upvalley waste management companies against a lawsuit filed by neighbors claim the legal action is linked to a “personal v…
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.