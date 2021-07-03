 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

Earning a 4.0 GPA, Spencer Chaudhary-Key has been designated a Presidential Scholar at Humboldt State University for both Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. Chaudhary-Key is majoring in Economics. 

Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies in May. They included Nabor Camarena, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, and Thomas J. Greene, Bachelor of Science, Applied Mathematics, , College of Arts & Sciences. 

These Napa County students made the scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2021 at Oregon State University: 

Amelia R. Heitz, Sophomore, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Alonzo M. Navarro, Junior, Agricultural Business Management.

Tobias E. Bird, Senior, Computer Science; Isabela J. Gomez, Junior, Marketing; Riess M. Gorin, Freshman, Pre-Forestry; Alexander D. Hart, Junior, Management; Lane W. Hartless, Sophomore, General Engineering.

Sarena E. Hiddleson, Sophomore, Psychology; Gianna M. Megna, Junior, Psychology; Jadyn R. Pando, Junior, Sociology; Anna R. Philips, Senior, Human Devel, and Family Science; Zoe Reynolds, Sophomore, Biology.

Remy Troussieux, Senior, Food Science, and Technology; Makenna E. Walls, Sophomore, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt.

This past spring, Jesus Prado of Napa graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Prado earned a Doctoral - Professional degree in Physical Therapy.

When she first got pregnant, Napan Crystal Ellis was homeless, living in a tent by the Napa River. Today, she has housing. She also recently had a baby girl, named Artemis.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News