Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Earning a 4.0 GPA, Spencer Chaudhary-Key has been designated a Presidential Scholar at Humboldt State University for both Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. Chaudhary-Key is majoring in Economics.

Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies in May. They included Nabor Camarena, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, and Thomas J. Greene, Bachelor of Science, Applied Mathematics, , College of Arts & Sciences.