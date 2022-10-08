 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

  Updated
Kelly Doren

The following Napa students graduated from Pacific University in Oregon: Julie A. Garcia, Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology, College of Health Professions. Kaylie Dawnette Martindale, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology, College of Arts & Sciences.

Madison Perna of Napa earned her Master of Public Health, Public Health, Graduate School, at Baylor University.

