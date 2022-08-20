Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

FOR THE REGISTER
Malia Epps of Calistoga, Elliott Dunham of St. Helena and Noah Anderson of Yountville were named to the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University for the Spring 2022 semester.
Rachel Hall of Napa has been named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon.
