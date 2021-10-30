 Skip to main content
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Kelly Doren

The following Napa County students were named to the Biola University Dean's List in spring 2021:

• Sumaia Khoury of Napa, majoring in Biological Science.

• Rebekah Semple of Napa, majoring in Human Biology.

• Chelsea Taylor of Napa, majoring in Comm Sciences Disorders.

• Gianna Troppy of Napa, majoring in Business Administration.

Local students who have joined the University of Utah Class of 2025 include:

• Tyler Guzman of Napa, whose major is listed as Undeclared.

• Daniel Healy of Napa, whose major is listed as Design Foundations BS and Pre Business BS.

