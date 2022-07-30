 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

nvr-stockart-grapevine6
Kelly Doren

Evan J. Keiser of Napa was named to the Fairfield University Deans List Honors for the Spring 2022 semester. The school is in Connecticut.

Benjamin Mickens, a politics major in the class of 2023 from Napa, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

