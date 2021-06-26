Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Charlotte Ruth Smith of St. Helena, graduated on June 13 from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a B.S. degree, majoring in Agricultural Business with a Minor in Accounting. Her degree includes the ‘cum laude’ designation/honor. Her time at Cal Poly included a junior year semester in Florence. She will begin her next adventure when she starts working for Deloitte Touche in San Francisco.
Jacob Cashel Andrews-Pestana of Napa has been recognized on the Dean's List at Norwich University in Vermont for the Spring 2021 semester.