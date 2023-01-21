 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Kelly Doren

David Bown and Jack Hunter of Napa and Holden Smith of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2022.

Maeve Roberts of Napa and Elsie Rogers of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2022.

Michael William Bown was named to the Iowa State University fall 2022 Dean’s List.

