Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

FOR THE REGISTER
David Bown and Jack Hunter of Napa and Holden Smith of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2022.
Maeve Roberts of Napa and Elsie Rogers of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2022.
Michael William Bown was named to the Iowa State University fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Tags
- Grapevine
- Brenda Perry
- Puertas Abiertas Board
- Stephanie Martinez
- Institutes
- Economics
- Board Member
- Napa
- Marin Community Foundation
- Latinx
- Yacht Club
- Hero Foundation
- Napa Valley
- Fleet
- Co-founder
- Ned Trippe
- Founder
- Raphael Genty
- Stan Blough
- World Record
- Guinness
- Sport
- Medicine
- Record Holder
- Tim Gaskell
- Napan
- Official
- News Release
- Napa Valley College
- Competition
- Student
- Company
- University
- Education
- Annual Youth Business Plan
- Business Plan
- High School
- Nathan Cox
- Kiwanis Napa
- Estate
- Vine-growing
- Commerce
- Agriculture
- Enology
- Donation
- Behrens Family Winery
- Keenan Winery
- Wine
- Napa County Office Of Education
Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!
Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter.