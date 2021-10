Rosa Rubio of Calistoga and Joyce Nagel of Calistoga were named to the summer 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Priscilla Miller of Napa is among 4,582 graduates in UMass Lowell's Class of 2021. Miller received a bachelor of science degree in information technology.

Luke Jeramaz of Napa is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2021. Jeramaz, a graduate of Justin-Siena High School, majored in English at Colgate.