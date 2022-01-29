Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Grace Felder was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder for Fall 2021. This is Felder's fourth semester in a row earning a place on the Dean's List. Felder is majoring in Sociology with a minor in Art History.

Benjamin Mickens, a Politics major in the class of 2023 from Napa, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison named Napan Margaret Carpenter (School of Human Ecology) to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…