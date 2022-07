Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Maggie Bowman of Napa has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Bowman is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

This past spring, Mariette Blume of Napa graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Blume earned a Master of Arts in International Affairs.

Mia Brasil of Napa and Jack Hunter of Napa earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2022.

Mia Brasil also participated in graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Brasil earned a Bachelor of Science, Honors in Applied Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude.