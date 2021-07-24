Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Tyler J. Hart graduated with honors from CSU Chico, receiving a B.A. in justice and policy. Hart will attend McGeorge school of law in August.

The financial aid office at Valley City State University, Valley City, North Dakota announced that Sierra Crocker has been awarded the Cathy Jahn Memorial Scholarship and the Alliance Pipeline for the 2021-2022 school year.

Rachel Hard of Napa has been named to the Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Northern Colorado.

Jennifer Aragon, Vintage High class of 2019, has completed her freshman year at the Rhode Island School of Design and was on the Dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for both semesters. She is double majoring in illustration and animation.

Barrett McMichael, of Napa, School of Engineering and Hannah Sigourney, of Napa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Kansas.