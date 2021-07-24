 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

Tyler J. Hart graduated with honors from CSU Chico, receiving a B.A. in justice and policy. Hart will attend McGeorge school of law in August.

The financial aid office at Valley City State University, Valley City, North Dakota announced that Sierra Crocker has been awarded the Cathy Jahn Memorial Scholarship and the Alliance Pipeline for the 2021-2022 school year. 

Rachel Hard of Napa has been named to the Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Northern Colorado.

Jennifer Aragon, Vintage High class of 2019, has completed her freshman year at the Rhode Island School of Design and was on the Dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for both semesters. She is double majoring in illustration and animation.

Barrett McMichael, of Napa, School of Engineering and Hannah Sigourney, of Napa, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Kansas.

This Napa kitten is lucky to be alive. She was discovered hiding inside the engine compartment of a car that had just driven about 30 miles from Vacaville to Napa. A woman passing by helped rescue the kitten and ended up taking her home. Her name is Lemon.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
First Person: Can Napa be a no-smoking zone?
Community

First Person: Can Napa be a no-smoking zone?

  • Updated

Burning old grapevines may be the cheapest way to dispose of them, for vineyard owner, but external costs include the impact on global warming and the downwind health costs that accrue to workers and neighbors.

+5
Dan Berger On Wine: We're having a heat wave
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: We're having a heat wave

  • Updated

The heat dome that hit Washington and Oregon is harbinger of the impact of global climate change, giving the wine industry a warning shot and a chance to assess what winegrowers face down the road, said environmental scientist Greg V. Jones.

+3
Wind-Swept Vineyards of Santa Lucia Highlands
Wine

Wind-Swept Vineyards of Santa Lucia Highlands

  • Updated

A visit to the vineyards of Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County reveals that the wind is such a dominant factor, the region might as well be noted for its “aeroir” instead of terroir. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News