Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Mia Brasil and Charles Rundquist of Napa earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2021.

The following Napans attending Gonzaga University participated in graduation exercises during commencement on May 9: Carson Lewis, BS in Mechanical Engineering (BSME) in Mechanical Engineering, Charles Rundquist, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude, Andrea Solorio, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Mary Tibbits of Napa was named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

Emma Sarazin, a 2018 Napa High School graduate, was inducted into the Alpha Sigma Nu Honors Society at Loyola University, Maryland on April 11. She is majoring in Global Studies and Political Science and minoring in French.