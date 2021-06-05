Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Joyce Nagel of Calistoga has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 Dean's List.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Napans named to the list are:

Lewis Ballard, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List and Margaret Carpenter, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List.

Alicia Young of Napa was named to the 2021 spring semester honor roll at Oklahoma State University.

Earning a 4.0 GPA, Grace Felder was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder for Spring 2021. This is Felder's third semester in a row earning a place on the Dean's List. Felder is majoring in Sociology with a minor in Art History.