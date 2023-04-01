Thomas Zelazny of St. Helena and Malia Epps of Calistoga have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List at Baylor University. The list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
