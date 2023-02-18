Napans Rachel Hall and Jason Stoddard Ware were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Pacific University in Oregon.

Preston Gullum of American Canyon was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester.

Napans Lauren E. Dunlap and Catherine M. Sherburne of Fairfield University received Dean's List Honors for the fall 2022 semester.

Benjamin Mickens, a politics major in the class of 2023 from Napa, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.