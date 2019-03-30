On Saturday, March 23, a team from Napa Valley College respiratory care students participated and won first place in the Greater Bay Area Regional Sputum Bowl competition.
The team called the “Phlegmboyants” is composed of Rubiana De Andrade (team captain) Jessica Alfonso, Stephen Ngata, Andrea Valle and coached by NVC Clinical Director Ricardo Guzman.
The team, sponsored by California Society for Respiratory Care (CSRC), will now compete at the state level during the CSRC convention in June 4-6 in Temecula.