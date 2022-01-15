 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: Photos by Napa students featured in Bank of Marin calendar

Shining Through Art by Megyn Dougherty, Justin-Siena High School of Napa.

 Megyn Dougherty photo

Bank of Marin announced the names of 30 students from 9 local high schools whose photography is featured in the Bank’s 2022 community calendar.

This marks the twelfth year that Bank of Marin has worked with photography teachers and students across the Bank’s footprint to select images for the calendar. Students submitted over 100 images, and judges at the Bank made the final photo selections.

“We are thrilled to continue our annual tradition in recognizing talented students from across our footprint,” said Tim Myers, President & CEO of Bank of Marin.

Featured student photographers include the following from Napa County:

• Justin-Siena High School: Megyn Dougherty, Mia Brown, Sophia Campos.

• Napa High School: James Maldonado Grijalva, Leah Carter, Yair Avina.

Bank of Marin will donate $250 to each participating high school’s photography program for the purchase of supplies and equipment. The 2022 community calendars are freee and will be available at all Bank of Marin branches.

