Grapevines: Sanders graduates from West Point

Cadet Mathieu Sanders, son of Joanne and Morgan Sanders of Sonoma, and a Justin-Siena alumni, will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 22.

He will also receive the Superintendent’s Award which signifies that he is in the top 15% of his class across all fields of achievement.

Mathieu graduated from Justin-Siena High School in 2017 and reported for duty that July. He graduates with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Life Science, along with a Nuclear Engineering Sequence.

Upon graduation, Mathieu will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Engineers branch and will report to 20th Engineer Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia for his first assignment after attending the Engineer Officer Basic Leadership Course at Ford Leonard Wood, Missouri from late July through December.