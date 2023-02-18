The Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) has established the Robert Alexander Scott Scholarship Fund, which will make its first scholarship awards this year.

The scholarship is made possible by Bruce Scott, former CEO of Scott Laboratories, and memorializes his son, Robert Alexander Scott (Alex). The Petaluma-based Scott Laboratories is a supplier of goods and services to the North American wine industry.

“Alex worked at Scott Laboratories from 2005 until his death in 2021. During his career, Alex developed a concern that the industry should commit itself to the welfare of those who work in it. In particular, he wanted to help people to help themselves move up the ladder,” shared Bruce Scott.

The scholarship awards will support entry-level or non-supervisory vineyard and winery workers seeking to advance their careers, regardless of county residency. Scholarships support study toward a certificate or an associate degree in viticulture or enology at one of the following colleges: Napa Valley College, Santa Rosa Junior College, Allan Hancock College, Cuesta College, Walla Walla Community College or Umpqua Community College. Children and spouses/partners of eligible employees may also apply.

The deadline to apply for the Robert Alexander Scott Scholarship is March 6. Apply at https://bit.ly/ScottScholarship.