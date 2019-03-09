Try 3 months for $3

A total of 88 students from St. John’s Lutheran School participated in the Lutheran Elementary School Tournament (LEST) hosted by Concordia University held Feb. 14-16, in Portland, Ore.

Over 900 students representing 17 schools from 4 western states and Canada participated in academic, athletic, music and performing arts events.

Results from St. John's Lutheran include: 

Science:

Team Outstanding Achievement in Science Award: Team members are Troy Abbs, Jack Carey, Journey Penterman, Justice Penterman and Sam Smith

Chess:

3rd Place (Seventh Grade Chess): Lily Andrews

3rd Place (Eighth Grade Chess): Antonia Cuevas

Math:

First Place in Team Competition: Team Members are Clara Bunker, Jack Carey, Samantha Carey and Shahub Razavi,

2nd Place: Clara Bunker (Fifth Grade Math Competition)

1st Place: Shahub Razavi (Seventh Grade Math Competition)

2nd Place: Jack Carey (Eighth Grade Math Competition)

Video Technology:

Outstanding Achievement Award: Charlie Wenzel

Writing:

Most Promising Writer Award: Clara Bunker

