A total of 88 students from St. John’s Lutheran School participated in the Lutheran Elementary School Tournament (LEST) hosted by Concordia University held Feb. 14-16, in Portland, Ore.
Over 900 students representing 17 schools from 4 western states and Canada participated in academic, athletic, music and performing arts events.
Results from St. John's Lutheran include:
Science:
Team Outstanding Achievement in Science Award: Team members are Troy Abbs, Jack Carey, Journey Penterman, Justice Penterman and Sam Smith
Chess:
3rd Place (Seventh Grade Chess): Lily Andrews
3rd Place (Eighth Grade Chess): Antonia Cuevas
Math:
First Place in Team Competition: Team Members are Clara Bunker, Jack Carey, Samantha Carey and Shahub Razavi,
2nd Place: Clara Bunker (Fifth Grade Math Competition)
1st Place: Shahub Razavi (Seventh Grade Math Competition)
2nd Place: Jack Carey (Eighth Grade Math Competition)
Video Technology:
Outstanding Achievement Award: Charlie Wenzel
Writing:
Most Promising Writer Award: Clara Bunker