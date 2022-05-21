Grapevines: St. John's Lutheran School announces Knowledge Bowl winners

St. John’s Lutheran School recently hosted its annual Knowledge Bowl, hosting Lutheran schools from around the Bay Area. The Knowledge Bowl quizzed students on various subjects, including math, science, literature, history, geography, religion and current events.

St. John’s fifth- and sixth-grade team captured first place in their division, and St. John’s seventh- and eighth-grade team placed third place in their division. Members of St. John’s Lutheran’s Knowledge Bowl team are (pictured in the front row, L-R): Zoe Ewig, Gina Ngom, Will Smith, Nicholas Apostolopoulos, Nico Gallo, Pierce Zaninovich and Troy Carey. (pictured in the back row, L-R): James Wenzel, Dryden de Vere, Evangeline Apostolopoulos, Marco Moschetti, Sloan Zaninovich and Giulia Boldrini.