Grapevines: St. John's Lutheran School eighth grader Helms wins Champion of Character award

Paige Helms, a St. John's Lutheran School eighth grader, participated in the virtual Lutheran Elementary School Tournament (LEST) hosted by Concordia University Irvine held April 29 and 30.

Schools from California, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho participated in academic, music, and technology events. This award is presented to one student from each participating school who has shown exceptional character qualities of respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, integrity, and servant leadership.

During her four years of attending LEST, Paige has participated in a variety of events including chess, swimming, vocal ensemble, basketball, drama, choir, hand bells and science.

Paige Helms

Paige Helms

