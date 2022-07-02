 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines: St. John's students earn scholar awards

Griffin Messenger and Jack Keller. 

Recent St. John's Lutheran School 8th grade graduates, Griffin Messenger and Jack Keller, were awarded Justin-Siena’s STEM Scholar Award and Scholar Award respectively. Griffin and Jack will be attending Justin-Siena in the fall.

