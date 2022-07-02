Grapevines: St. John's students earn scholar awards

FOR THE REGISTER
Recent St. John's Lutheran School 8th grade graduates, Griffin Messenger and Jack Keller, were awarded Justin-Siena’s STEM Scholar Award and Scholar Award respectively. Griffin and Jack will be attending Justin-Siena in the fall.
Tags
- Grapevine
- Brenda Perry
- Puertas Abiertas Board
- Stephanie Martinez
- Institutes
- Economics
- Board Member
- Napa
- Marin Community Foundation
- Latinx
- Yacht Club
- Hero Foundation
- Napa Valley
- Fleet
- Co-founder
- Ned Trippe
- Founder
- Raphael Genty
- Stan Blough
- World Record
- Guinness
- Sport
- Medicine
- Record Holder
- Tim Gaskell
- Napan
- Official
- News Release
- Napa Valley College
- Competition
- Student
- Company
- University
- Education
- Annual Youth Business Plan
- Business Plan
- High School
- Nathan Cox
- Kiwanis Napa
- Estate
- Vine-growing
- Commerce
- Agriculture
- Enology
- Donation
- Behrens Family Winery
- Keenan Winery
- Wine
- Napa County Office Of Education
Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!
Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter.