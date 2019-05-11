On April 27, Myka Suhr, age 10, of Calistoga, was awarded first place in her age group in the annual young writer's contest hosted by Jack London State Historic Park.
This year's fiction writing prompt was to seek out a compelling true story by interviewing someone in their family, school, or community. Then re-tell their tale in their own words by writing an engaging short story about it.
Myka interviewed her grandfather about an unforgettable day at work in his life as a dentist. She then produced a fictional narrative that playfully filled in the details of the day, with her own creative, and unique author's twist.
According to Myka, on the day she learned the news that she had won, her mom called her name from upstairs. At first she thought something was wrong.
Instead, she was informed of the great news, and she jumped up and down with excitement.
"I couldn't believe I had won! I called my teacher and my grandpa right away!"
All of the winners, and their stories can be found at: jacklondonpark.com/annual-young-writers-contest/