Grapevines: Tapia named manager of dual enrollment and educational partnerships at NVC

Cristine Tapia

Cristine Tapia has been named manager, dual enrollment and educational partnerships at Napa Valley College.

Tapia has more 15 years of experience in higher education operations and project management, most recently as the executive assistant to the vice president of academic affairs at Napa Valley College. 

Tapia is also a trained architectural conservationist, and managed projects to preserve and conserve historic structures in the Philippines under a grant from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). 

In the new position, Tapia will oversee NVC’s dual enrollment and College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) program and will serve as the liaison between the college and high school partners. She will also be responsible for developing and exploring educational opportunities within the local service area and establishing agreements that align with career and general education pathways.

“I am excited to build upon the great work of the college and our partners to expand dual enrollment and other educational opportunities,” said Tapia.

Tapia holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of the Philippines and a master’s degree in business administration from CSU San Bernardino.

Info: napavalley.edu

 

  

