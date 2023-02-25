Daniel Theunissen, a senior at Napa High School, has been recognized as a National Merit Finalist. Only about 15,000 out of 1 million people who took the PSAT last year received this award, said a news release.

Theunissen has maintained a 4.7 GPA throughout high school and is also an AP scholar with distinction. Theunissen said he achieved this honor “by studying hard and staying focused on my goals.”

In addition to his academic achievements, Theunissen has been a member of the Napa High School performing band all four years, being the horn section leader and concertmaster for the past two. He’s also been a member of the Napa Valley Youth Symphony for the past six years and been the principal horn player for the past three. He is going into his fourth season of varsity tennis.

Theunissen said he plans on studying mechanical engineering where he will focus on “my longtime passion for creating better and more sustainable public transportation.”