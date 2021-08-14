Grapevines: Thompson announces the start of 2021 Congressional App Competition

Rep. Mike Thompson announced the start of his 2021 Congressional App Competition, open to all middle and high school-aged students in the Fifth Congressional District.

The challenge invites students to design an app in an effort to increase awareness and participation in science, math, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and computer science education. A statement from Thompson is below.

“It’s critical we ensure our students have the skills to compete in a 21st Century workforce, including computer science and STEM learning. That’s why each year, I host my Congressional App Challenge to encourage local middle and high school students to design an original app. I’m glad to announce the start of this year’s challenge and encourage all young people in our district to compete. I can’t wait to see what you come up with!”

Each year, students in the Fifth Congressional District are invited to compete in Thompson’s Congressional App Challenge. The winning app from each district is put on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year. App submissions are due Tuesday, October 19.