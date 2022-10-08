Grapevines: Travis Credit Union offers scholarships to college-bound students in Napa County

Travis Credit Union (TCU) invites college-bound high school seniors to apply for its 2023 Community Impact Scholarship.

The program was established in 2004 and was initially named after the first woman to serve on the Travis Credit Union Board of Directors - Mary Keith Duff, who believed in the power of the community impact the credit union will have on future generations. Through this scholarship, TCU provides annually 20 scholarships for a total of $40,000, recognizing local students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

“We understand that paying for higher education can be a challenge for many families. Now more than ever we want to extend a hand to help support our local students and their families,” said TCU President and CEO Kevin Miller. “We look forward to honoring and supporting our worthy young members as they pursue their college dreams.”

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors who live in Travis Credit Union's 12-county service area.