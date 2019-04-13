John Brumley, a 2004 graduate of Justin Siena, has recently completed his doctorate in Human Informatics from the University of Tsukuba in Japan. Human Informatics is the study of the relationship between human culture and technology. Brumley previously received a B.S. degree from U.C. Davis in 2009 and an M.S. degree from UCLA in 2015.
The following Napa students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for winter term 2019 at Oregon State University:
Straight-A Average: Jadyn R. Pando, Freshman, Sociology.
3.5 or Better: Connor J. Bates, Sophomore, Marketing; Tobias E. Bird, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; Anna R. Philips, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Ben G. Poulsen, Freshman, Business Administration; Jasmine B. Washington, Junior, Business Administration.