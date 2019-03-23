Leidy Tovar Almanza of St. Helena has been placed on the Deans' Commendation List at Gettysburg College for outstanding academic achievement in the Fall 2018 semester.
Kaycee Walston, a senior at San Diego State University completing her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, has been named to the school's Dean's List for the past three semesters. Walston is a 2014 graduate of Vintage High School.
Mardys L. Rodgers of Napa has been named to the University of Wyoming's Dean's and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls for the 2018 fall semester.