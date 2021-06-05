Grapevines: van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy named senior director, diversity, equity and inclusion at NVC

Patricia van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy has been named senior director, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at Napa Valley College, announced Ron Kraft, superintendent/president.

Van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy will work with the college president and staff to help guide and shape Napa Valley College’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, providing vision, leadership, and direction for current and future equity initiatives.

Van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy is a socio-cultural anthropologist with expertise in race, ethnicity, and diaspora studies; decolonization; performance studies and expressive culture; and media. In addition to creating inclusive campus environments through her teaching and cultural programming, her experience supporting diversity, equity and inclusion spans both her administrative and academic work.

“I am excited to support Napa Valley College’s efforts to enhance inclusivity and a positive, diverse campus climate,” said van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy.

Van Leeuwaarde Moonsammy earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Francisco State University and her master’s and Ph.D. degrees, both in anthropology, from the University of Michigan.