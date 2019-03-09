María L. Villagómez, M.A., M.A.Ed., Dean, Language Arts, Educational Support, Learning Technologies at Napa Valley College was named 2019 Latina of Influence by Hispanic Lifestyle magazine.
“I am humbled and grateful for this recognition,” said Villagómez.
“It’s hard to believe that I have been involved in education for almost 30 years – first as an instructional assistant (at 17) and now as dean in higher ed. My biggest contribution has been in the classroom.”
Since joining Napa Valley College faculty in 2000, Villagómez has been a strong advocate for the modern languages department and has developed new curriculum for the Spanish for Heritage Speaker’s program including an Associate of Arts Degree for Spanish majors locally and statewide.
As the founder of Spanish Language Consulting, Villagómez consulted with the animated TV series, “Nina’s World."
Villagómez recently translated two children’s books for Boulden Publishing, both of which are valuable resources for building self-esteem and emotional stability for children and adults.