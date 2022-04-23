 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapevines:

Our Hearts are with Ukraine

Kirsten Gravatt of Share the Care Napa Valley drove 15 boxes of wound care supplies, 8 sets of crutches and 6 boxes of briefs to Concord for Ukrainian relief efforts. 

Kirsten Gravatt, Share the Care Napa Valley’s programs assistant, recently delivered medical supplies to the Concord location of Hearts For Ukraine.

"Share the Care has received many donations of wound care supplies and briefs over the past several months from generous community members; so many supplies that we have plenty to share," said a news release. 

Share the Care Napa Valley dropped off 15 boxes of medical supplies including dressings, gauze, saline, gloves, and medical tape as well as 8 sets of crutches and 6 boxes of adult briefs.

Share the Care has more to donate but need people to drive the supplies to the drop off location, said the release. 

Info: Hearts for Ukraine, heartsforukraine.us/recipients

