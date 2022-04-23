Grapevines:

Kirsten Gravatt, Share the Care Napa Valley’s programs assistant, recently delivered medical supplies to the Concord location of Hearts For Ukraine.

"Share the Care has received many donations of wound care supplies and briefs over the past several months from generous community members; so many supplies that we have plenty to share," said a news release.

Share the Care Napa Valley dropped off 15 boxes of medical supplies including dressings, gauze, saline, gloves, and medical tape as well as 8 sets of crutches and 6 boxes of adult briefs.

Share the Care has more to donate but need people to drive the supplies to the drop off location, said the release.

Info: Hearts for Ukraine, heartsforukraine.us/recipients