The annual mock trial competition between Napa and Sonoma high schools completed its five-week season last Wednesday. Justin-Siena defeated Napa at the Napa County courthouse to win the Napa County competition for the sixth year in a row.
Justin-Siena won all five of its trials.
Sonoma Valley edged Cardinal Newman for the Sonoma County title, extending its long string of titles as well. In doing so, both schools punched their ticket to the statewide competition to be held in Sacramento March 22-24, against teams from 34 other counties.
Mock trial is a nationwide activity in which each school has the same set of facts and law with which to work. Teams then present a fully realized trial in a real court before a real judge. Each school has a prosecution and defense team, which alternate in weekly trials.
The Justin team is coached by two local lawyers—Alan Charles (Chuck) Dell’Ario, an appellate specialist, and Bill Hardy, a (mostly) retired trial lawyer.