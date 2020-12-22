 Skip to main content
Local students make Honor Roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Here is a list of Napa County students who made the roll.

Napa

Connor J. Bates, Senior, Marketing

Colby S. Baumbach, Freshman, General Engineering

Julian C. Clymer, Senior, Horticulture

Caden M. Cortese, Sophomore, Business Analytics

Riess M. Gorin, Freshman, Pre-Forestry.

Lane W. Hartless, Freshman, General Engineering

Sara E. Heinke, Sophomore, Food Science and Technology

Sarena E. Hiddleson, Sophomore, Psychology

Lexi E. Huckfeldt, Sophomore, Sociology

Jaclyn Kayfez, Senior, Biology.

Jadyn R. Pando, Junior, Sociology

Anna R. Philips, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science

Zoe Reynolds, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies.

Calistoga

Amelia R. Heitz, Sophomore, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences

Alonzo M. Navarro, Sophomore, Agricultural Business Manageme

