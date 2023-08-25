Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) announced this year’s grant recipients of its scholarship program, the AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC.

The program offers scholarship grant opportunities for AHBA Member Employers’ eligible employee plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren.

Now in its fourth year, for the first time the program offered two scholarship tracks: academic and vocational. This year’s award winners are:

Arleth Bautista Bernal, Maricela Estrada, Alejandro Topete Esquivel, Cristian Flores, Diego Guerrero, Lizbeth Hernandez, Uriel Hernandez, Monce Perez, Janette Ramirez, Cruz Evelia Esquivel, Guillermo Andrade Gonzalez, Allegra Macedo, Shannon Mattingly, Jennifer Mondragon, Joshep Nevares and Alejandro Amezcua Perez.

“We had many extraordinary applicants this year and are pleased to award over $50,000 in scholarships,” says Foundation President, Rebecca Barlow.

“Cruz, Janette, Maricela and Monce are prior award winners. It is especially exciting to follow their progress and see them achieve their goals.”