Napa Grapevines: Queen launches health care scholarship fund

Queen of the Valley Foundation and Napa Valley Community Foundation announced they have launched a Healthcare Scholarship Fund to help financially support those that live in Napa Valley with their desire to enter into the field of health care. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 9 to March 6.

"As we continue to support all those who live and work in Napa Valley, we are proud to launch this program," said Rachael Poer, chief philanthropy officer. "The Queen will be engaged with these approved applicants through a mentorship program at the hospital to guide them successfully into this next chapter of their lives."

The program benefits residents enrolled in nursing and respiratory therapy programs at Napa Valley College or Pacific Union College. Previous recipients are eligible to reapply in subsequent years for additional funding while completing their studies. The award amount varies and has a maximum of $25,000 per individual and must be applied for annually.

“As the largest provider of scholarships in our community, Napa Valley Community Foundation is committed to providing a diversity of scholarship options, including support for two-year, four-year and vocational programs,” said Ellen Drayton, who oversees scholarships at the Foundation. “We are proud to add the Healthcare Scholarship Fund to a growing roster of scholarships that help bolster our local workforce.”

Donations are welcome.

