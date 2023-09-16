Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Bruner, a native of Napa, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy as a member of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 located in San Diego, according to a news release.

Bruner joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Bruner serves as an information systems technician.

“I joined the Navy because I was inspired by my grandfather, and I wanted a better opportunity than just going to college,” said Bruner. "My grandfather was in the Navy and was a senior chief petty officer aboard the USS Yorktown. I wanted to do something different, and I knew that the Navy would bring that."

Growing up in Napa, Bruner attended Napa High School and graduated in 2018.

Today, Bruner said he relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Napa to succeed in the military.

“My hometown taught me to be present and to have a work ethic,” said Bruner. "When I was in high school, I was in wrestling, which taught me about life in a broader spectrum and about work ethic. That work ethic is important, not just in the wrestling room, but out in school and my work."

These lessons have helped Bruner while serving on Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission 50.

The CMV-22B is the Navy’s version of the U.S. Marines’ V-22 Osprey. It is designed to replace the C-2A Greyhound, which has provided logistical support to aircraft carriers for four decades.

CMV-22Bs are vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft, which have an increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, increased survivability and enhanced communications compared to the C-2A Greyhound.

As a member of the Navy, Bruner is part of “a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy,” said the news release.

“The Navy is important to national defense because a large portion of the Earth is our sea,” said Bruner. “Keeping our sea under control from evil forces is important to keeping, not only the United States safe, but the world safe and a better place.”

Bruner said he has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is helping the Navy as a whole and being part of something bigger than myself,” said Bruner. "It gives me fulfillment and a sense of purpose when I am serving in the Navy."

As Bruner and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means giving a chance to better myself while protecting the ones that I love,” said Bruner.

Bruner is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank Petty Officer 1st Class Cherita Lewis-Navarro for instilling leadership characteristics within me,” said Bruner. "I would also like to thank my family for being my number one support system on my journey."

