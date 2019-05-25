Following their Pinning Ceremony, Napa Valley College graduating psychiatric technicians are handed job offer letters as Pre-Licensed Psych. Techs. at Napa State Hospital, after completing an 18-month program.
The classification of Psychiatric Technician is similar to the Licensed Vocational Nurse. The program includes specific training in Mental Health and the care and treatment of the mentally ill and patients with developmental disabilities.
The graduates will have up to nine months to pass their board exam to become licensed to practice Psychiatric Technology, with a current starting salary of $5,102 per month, plus benefits.
The knowledge, skills and abilities acquired in this program and while working at DSH-Napa, are useful tools for life and these continue in the lives of graduates with personal and professional growth throughout their careers.
For more information regarding this program and it’s requirements is available on the Napa Valley College web site, napavalley.edu/Academics.