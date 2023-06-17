Rachel Ann Hall of Napa graduated on May 20 from Pacific University in Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

Jack Hunter of Napa and Maeve Roberts of Napa earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2023.

Elsie Rogers and Holden Smith of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2023.

Catherine M. Sherburne of Napa received Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2023 semester at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Jon Cassin of St. Helena, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cassin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.